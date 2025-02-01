Plunkett Cooney Elects Stephen P. Brown to its Board of Directors

The partners of Plunkett Cooney have elected Stephen P. Brown to its board of directors. Stephen will serve a two-year term. Read the full press release here.



Marquis Who's Who Honors ACCC Fellow Troy Froderman for Expertise in Policyholder Insurance Law

Troy Froderman, principal at FR Law Group PLLC in Phoenix, AZ, has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who and is recognized as having established himself as a leading figure in policyholder insurance law. Read the full press release here.



Phil Richards moves to McAfee & Taft

McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, announced the expansion of its Litigation Group by adding seven Tulsa-based trial lawyers on February 1, 2025, including ACCC Fellow Phil Richards. Read the full article here.

Joshua Blosveren Joins Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna

Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna, the insurance recovery law firm representing Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and other corporate policyholders, announced on January 15, 2025, that Joshua Blosveren, has joined the firm as a partner. Read the full BusinessWire press release here.