|
ACCC Law School Webinar - Seton Hall University: Evolving Insurance Law Responses to the Global Pandemic
Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM EDT
Category: Presented by ACCC
The American College of Coverage Counsel and The Seton Hall University School of Law
cordially invite you to their winter 2021 webinar titled:
Evolving Insurance Law Responses to the Global Pandemic
February 16, 2021
3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Zoom Webinar
Program Agenda:
I. Introduction: Seton Hall Representative
II. Evolution of Pandemic Insurance Disputes and Suits
Since the first DJ was filed on March 16, 2020, nearly 2000 individual suits and class actions have been filed across the United States. Mr. Aylward will track the evolving form that these suits have taken and the trends that have emerged in the dozens of cases decided since Labor Day.
III. Business Interruption Disputes
A. Do Pandemic Claims Involve A “Direct Physical Loss”?
Sheri Pastor (McCarter English—Newark, NJ)
Much of the early coverage litigation has focused on whether insureds can establish “direct physical loss of or damage” to their property to obtain coverage for pandemic-related Business Income losses. Similar issues have also arisen with respect to Civil Authority and Dependent Property coverage claims, although each also present its own issues. What arguments have the parties raised to date and how have courts responded?
B. Will Virus or Microorganism Exclusions Prevail?
Joyce Wang (Carlson Calladine Peterson—San Francisco, CA)
“Virus” exclusions have also been a prominent part of the recent coverage rulings. Will policyholders be able to overcome virus exclusions by argument that the ISO/AAIS forms were not meant to address pandemics or that these losses are not actually caused by a virus? Are there other exclusions that insurers are asserting under policies that lack virus exclusions?
IV. Liability Insurance Disputes
So far, liability claims have been slow to emerge from this pandemic. As time passes (and the full economic consequences of the pandemic become clearer), claims may be brought against directors and officers that may trigger D&O coverage disputes. E&O disputes also seem likely to arise, particularly those involving health professionals who may have misdiagnosed or otherwise mishandled COVID-19 cases. Finally, the claims that are already being presented against employers will certainly result in dispute arising under Employment Practices Liability insurance policies.
A. Directors & Officers Insurance
Seth Lamden (Neil Gerber Eisenberg-Chicago, IL)
B. Employment Practices Insurance
Chris Mosley (Sherman & Howard—Denver, CO)
V. Evolving Tactics and Litigation Strategies
David Goodwin (Covington & Burling—San Francisco, CA)
First, insurers aggressively pursued motions to dismiss. Then, insureds pushed back with preemptive efforts to obtain summary judgment. What are the lessons that we can learn from the first year of this coverage litigation and what trends that are already evident? How do we foresee this litigation continuing to grow or evolve in 2021?
VI. Questions and Answers
Click here for a copy of the program Power Point presentation file.
Contact: [email protected]
Plunkett Cooney Elects Stephen P. Brown to its Board of Directors
The partners of Plunkett Cooney have elected Stephen P. Brown to its board of directors. Stephen will serve a two-year term. Read the full press release here.
Marquis Who's Who Honors ACCC Fellow Troy Froderman for Expertise in Policyholder Insurance Law
Troy Froderman, principal at FR Law Group PLLC in Phoenix, AZ, has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who and is recognized as having established himself as a leading figure in policyholder insurance law. Read the full press release here.
Phil Richards moves to McAfee & Taft
McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, announced the expansion of its Litigation Group by adding seven Tulsa-based trial lawyers on February 1, 2025, including ACCC Fellow Phil Richards. Read the full article here.
Joshua Blosveren Joins Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna
Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna, the insurance recovery law firm representing Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and other corporate policyholders, announced on January 15, 2025, that Joshua Blosveren, has joined the firm as a partner. Read the full BusinessWire press release here.